Police shoot man armed with rifle who says "devil was trying to kill him" in Westminster

Police on Friday shot an allegedly armed man who said "the devil was trying to kill him" in Westminster early Friday afternoon.

Scene of the incident. Westminster Police Department

The scene unfolded a little before 4:15 p.m., when officers were dispatched to a motel in the 6600 block of Westminster Boulevard for reports of a man sitting on top of a car in his underwear and acting erratically.

Upon arrival, officers saw the man holding what appeared to be a rifle and shouting that the "devil was trying to kill him," according to a statement from Westminster Police Department.

Guests were told to return to their surrounding room and remain away from windows and doors while the incident continued, police noted.

When they attempted to make contact with the man, he allegedly pointed a rifle at them which prompted officers opened fire.

The suspect, who was struck by the gunfire, fell off of the car and began to walk towards the officers before he collapsed onto the floor.

He was taken to a nearby hospital after receiving first aid from officers at the scene. At the latest, the suspect is in unknown condition after undergoing surgery.

Both the Orange County District Attorney's Office and Westminster PD's Professional Standards Unit will launch separate investigations, as is policy with all officer-involved shootings.