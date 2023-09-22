Police shoot, kill man armed with knife in Inglewood; officer injured during fight

Inglewood police fatally shot a man allegedly armed with a knife in Inglewood on Thursday.

According to a report from Inglewood Police Department, officers were called to the 10000 block of Grevillea Avenue at around 1 p.m. after learning of a man "brandishing a knife" in front of a home in the area.

They say that he was "behaving erratically" upon their arrival, at which point he "retreated to the rear yard where there was an adjunct residence," said a statement from IPD.

Officers say that they attempted to de-escalate the situation, using less-than-lethal methods like pepper balls, tasers and rubber impact rounds, all of which proved "ineffective."

"As a final resort to protect the officers and others from injury an officer involved shooting occurred," the IPD said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics attempted life-saving methods at the scene, which were unsuccessful. The unidentified suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

An officer was hospitalized following the incident, after he was involved in some sort of fight with the suspect. He is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact investigators at (310) 412-5246.