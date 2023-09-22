Watch CBS News
Local News

Police shoot, kill man armed with knife in Inglewood; officer injured during fight

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police fatally shoot armed suspect in Inglewood; officer injured after fight
Police fatally shoot armed suspect in Inglewood; officer injured after fight 00:23

Inglewood police fatally shot a man allegedly armed with a knife in Inglewood on Thursday. 

According to a report from Inglewood Police Department, officers were called to the 10000 block of Grevillea Avenue at around 1 p.m. after learning of a man "brandishing a knife" in front of a home in the area. 

They say that he was "behaving erratically" upon their arrival, at which point he "retreated to the rear yard where there was an adjunct residence," said a statement from IPD. 

Officers say that they attempted to de-escalate the situation, using less-than-lethal methods like pepper balls, tasers and rubber impact rounds, all of which proved "ineffective."

"As a final resort to protect the officers and others from injury an officer involved shooting occurred," the IPD said. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics attempted life-saving methods at the scene, which were unsuccessful. The unidentified suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. 

An officer was hospitalized following the incident, after he was involved in some sort of fight with the suspect. He is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

Anyone with more information is asked to contact investigators at (310) 412-5246. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 21, 2023 / 5:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.