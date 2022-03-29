Police seize over 600 marijuana plants growing in Claremont residence

Authorities Monday seized over 600 marijuana plants being grown illegally in a Claremont residence, which was red-tagged by the city.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, Claremont police officers served a search warrant in the 100 block of Kirkwood Avenue where they found the illegal marijuana plants growing.

"Officers found every room of the home filled with marijuana plants and removed 667 marijuana plants in various stages of growth," police said in a statement.

Investigators also found about 120 pounds of drying marijuana and about 80 pounds of processed marijuana with a combined street-sale value of of about $500,000.

Police said the home was also filled with non-code compliant wiring that was being used to power "special lighting and air filtration systems"

The building was red-tagged by the Claremont building inspector deeming it unsafe to occupy.

No arrests were reported and police said it wasn't immediately clear who was responsible for the operation.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 909- 399-5411.