Police seeking suspects in nearly a dozen mailbox burglaries in Van Nuys, Sherman Oaks

Authorities are searching for a series of suspects that they believe could be connected to a number of mailbox burglaries in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks.

Los Angeles Police Department

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the suspects, of which there may be up to eight, have been involved in up to 10 burglaries in recent months dating back to August.

"Detectives believe a ring of suspects may be working together and will continue to commit these crimes until they are identified and apprehended," LAPD said in a statement released to the public Wednesday. "The suspects gain access to the mailboxes using stolen postal service keys, self-made keys, or a screwdriver. They often work in groups of two with one acting as a lookout and helping carry out the stolen mail in bags."

Most of the crimes are normally committed during early morning hours. Thus far, noted burglaries have occurred at:

the 6700 block of Woodman Avenue in Van Nuys on Aug. 23 and Aug. 30,

the 4700 block of Willis Avenue in Sherman Oaks on Aug. 23,

The 15150 block of Dickens Street in Sherman Oaks on Aug. 27,

the 14100 block of Dickens Street in Sherman Oaks on Sept. 18,

the 14200 block of Dickens Street in Sherman Oaks on Sept. 24,

the 14100 block of Dickens Street in Sherman Oaks on Oct. 1,

the 14100 block of Dickens Street in Sherman Oaks on Oct. 4,

the 14100 block of Dickens Street in Sherman Oaks on Oct. 6,

the 14100 block of Dickens Street in Sherman Oaks on Oct. 8.

Police are searching for at least eight men and one woman wanted in connection with the burglaries.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call Van Nuys detectives at (818) 832-0029.