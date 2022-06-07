Police seeking man who robbed 'adult novelty store 'in Westchester

Los Angeles police are searching for an armed suspect who held up an adult novelty store in Westchester.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect robbed the adult novelty store near Lincoln Boulevard and 84th street on April 18. At around 10:50 p.m., the suspect entered the store and pointed a handgun at the employee and ordered her to give him the money.

The employee then backed away from the register and the suspect walked over to the display wall and stole an "adult novelty product." He then left without taking any money.

Police said a suspect is a 6-foot man, with dark hair, dark eyes and weighing about 175 pounds. Authorities said he is 40 to 50 years old.