Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seeking man who robbed 'adult novelty store 'in Westchester

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 6 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 6 AM Edition) 02:05

Los Angeles police are searching for an armed suspect who held up an adult novelty store in Westchester. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect robbed the adult novelty store near Lincoln Boulevard and 84th street on April 18. At around 10:50 p.m., the suspect entered the store and pointed a handgun at the employee and ordered her to give him the money. 

The employee then backed away from the register and the suspect walked over to the display wall and stole an "adult novelty product." He then left without taking any money. 

Police said a suspect is a 6-foot man, with dark hair, dark eyes and weighing about 175 pounds. Authorities said he is 40 to 50 years old. 

First published on June 6, 2022 / 5:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.