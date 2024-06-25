Police seeking hit-and-run driver who injured teenager on skateboard in Baldwin Hills

Search underway for hit-and-run driver who fled after hitting Baldwin Hills teenager on skateboard

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a hit-and-run driver who injured a teenager riding a skateboard in the Baldwin Hills area in February.

In new video released by Los Angeles Police Department investigators, a 14-year-old boy can be seen as he rides down the sidewalk on Ursula Avenue at around 7 a.m. on Feb. 2.

He turns into the street, where a silver or gray four-door SUV, which police believe may be a Honda Element or Pilot, hits him as he enters the roadway.

The boy suffered injuries to his right hand and elbow in the incident.

The City of Los Angeles has offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver.

Anyone with more information is being urged to contact LAPD investigators at (323) 421-2500.