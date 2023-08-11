Police seeking help locating attempted murder suspect from 2022 stabbing in Long Beach

Police are seeking help in identifying a man who is wanted for attempted murder back in January 2022, when he stabbed a woman in Long Beach.

Long Beach Police Department

Officers with Long Beach Police Department first responded to the 900 block of East Broadway at around 11:50 a.m. back on Jan. 30, 2022 after learning of the assault.

Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her identity has not been revealed.

After the incident, police say that the suspect fled from the area on foot.

Police say that the suspect is a man who stands about 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red Adidas tracksuit.

Surveillance footage of the suspect can be watched on LBPD's YouTube channel.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact investigators at (562) 570-7250.