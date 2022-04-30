Police seek wrong-way driver who crashed into building

Police sought the public's help Saturday in identifying and locating a motorist who struck a building while driving on the wrong side of the road in the Mount Washington community of Los Angeles.

A dark-colored vehicle was traveling on the wrong side of the road at about 5 a.m. on March 30, going eastbound on Avenue 55 approaching the Figueroa Street intersection, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The car continued through the intersection, drove onto the sidewalk and struck a building. The motorist then reversed the vehicle and fled southbound on Figueroa. No one inside the building was injured.

Police had no further information about the vehicle or its motorist.

LAPD Central Traffic Division detectives urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 213-833-3713 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.