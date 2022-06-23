Police seek public's help locating 63-year-old man with autism

Detectives with the Anaheim Police Department requested the public's help in locating a 63-year-old man with autism who went missing Wednesday, along with a stolen U-Haul box truck that he was in.

Police received a call about the stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of West Lincoln Avenue at about 2:20 p.m.

63-year-old James Blackwood, who has autism and is described as having the mental capacity of a child, was inside a U-Haul when it was stolen. Anaheim PD

When officers arrived to the scene, the caller explained that their rented U-Haul had been stolen and that James Blackwood, a 63-year-old man with autism and a mental age of a 4-year-old, was inside the vehicle at the time it was taken, a statement from Anaheim PD said.

Blackwood was described as a white male, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a tan long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

Stolen U-Haul box truck pictured here Anaheim PD

The U-Haul is a 2011, 10-foot GMC box truck with Arizona license plate AE23468. The truck was last seen traveling northbound on Western Avenue from Lincoln Avenue, in Anaheim.

The suspect in the incident was described as a white female with a thin build, long straight blonde hair, who was wearing a white bandana over her face.

Police are urging anyone with information related to the incident to call 911 or the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900.