Police seek help finding at-risk missing Rosemead woman

Sheriff's officials reached out for public help Friday locating a 22-year-old woman with bipolar disorder and who requires medical treatment who went missing in the Rosemead area.

Chelsea Roisin Celiz was last seen on at 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 8400 block of Olney Street, according to the sheriff's department.

Celiz is 5-feet, 2 inches tall, has black hair with blonde streaks, brown eyes, tattoos of "CC" on an unspecified wrist, an anime female character on her right thigh, and a voodoo doll on her left thigh, according to the department. Celiz was last seen wearing a blue, green and yellow Pendleton shirt with green baggy pants.

"Her family is concerned for her wellbeing and asking for the public's help," the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information about Celiz's whereabouts was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Person Unit at 323- 890-5500.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 7:53 PM

