Police searching for parents of boy unable to communicate found in Huntington Beach

Police need help finding the parents of a boy who was found in Huntington Beach.

The boy was found in the area of Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. He is unable to communicate, police said.

The boy was described as being between 10 and 13 years old. An image released by Huntington Beach police shows the boy appears to be white or Hispanic, is wearing a white T-shirt, and has shoulder-length brown hair.

Anyone who recognizes the boy can contact Huntington Beach police dispatch at (714) 960-8811.