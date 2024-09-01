Police searching for woman who attempted armed robbery at Culver City ATM

Authorities are searching for a woman who attempted to rob someone at gunpoint outside of a Culver City bank on Saturday.

Officers were sent to the 5800 block of Green Valley Circle at around 12:30 p.m. after learning of an attempted armed robbery that had happened about an hour earlier, according to the Culver City Police Department.

Officers arrived to learn that a female victim was "approached at an ATM by the suspect, who pointed a firearm in her direction and told her, 'Put all the money inside the bag or I'll shoot,'" according to CCPD's statement.

The victim ran into the bank with the suspect following close behind before she left the area, police said.

She is described as a woman in her 60s with a medium build that had reddish-orange curly hair who had a light blue tank top, shorts and sunglasses. She was also carrying a purse or a bag, police said.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact CCPD detectives at (310) 253-6120.