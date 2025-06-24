Watch CBS News
Police searching for thieves who stole hard drives containing unedited movie footage in West Hills

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
/ KCAL News

Police are seeking help from the public as they search for multiple suspects who allegedly stole three hard drives full of unedited movie footage from a production site in West Hills in May. 

The theft happened on May 26, between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the 22000 block of Wyandotte Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They say that the location was being used as for a film's production.

Investigators did not have information on the suspects' identities. 

Police did not say what movie the footage was stolen from. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD detectives at (818) 756-5844.

