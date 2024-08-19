Watch CBS News
Police searching for suspect who stole pickup truck with a child inside

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Suspect steals red pickup truck while 10-year-old sits in the back seat
Suspect steals red pickup truck while 10-year-old sits in the back seat 01:01

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a man who stole a pickup truck with a child inside on Monday night. 

The car was stolen around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Oswald Street in Sylmar after the owner left the vehicle running. 

The suspect allegedly hopped into the driver seat and drove off, unaware that there was a 10-year-old kid in the back seat. He ditched the car in the nearby city of San Fernando at the intersection of 1st and Jessie Streets. 

Police found the 10-year-old sitting in the backseat. They did not immediately locate the suspect. 

The child described the suspect as a man in his 30s and wearing a straw hat. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

