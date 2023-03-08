Police searching for suspect who attacked a woman in Santa Monica

The police are asking for any help finding leads on who attacked a woman in Santa Monica, causing her to crash into a wall.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the attack happened on Jan. 10 at about 11:40 p.m. Initially, officers responded to the intersection of 17th Street and Olympic Boulevard for a car crash. However, when police arrived at the scene they discovered a woman with significant injuries to her face and blood on her hands, face as well as body.

They said the injuries were not consistent with the crash. The victim told officers that she had trouble remembering several hours of the day, including how she sustained her injuries.

Investigators determined that the woman was violently attacked inside her Jeep Wrangler before crashing into a wall. Detectives cited the victim's injuries and evidence found in the car as factors that led them to believe she was assaulted.

Police are asking for help finding a suspect after no witnesses came forward nor any footage of the assault and crash emerged.

Anyone with any additional information pertaining to this incident or person(s) involved is strongly encouraged to contact SMPD Detective Brian Spencer at 310-458-8420 (brian.spenser@santampnica.gov) or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.