Police searching for person shooting and killing birds in Costa Mesa

Police and park rangers are investigating two separate incidents where seven birds were killed after being shot by pellet guns.

"We feel traumatized," said Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center executive director Debbie McGuire. "I mean it's hard on every single person here — myself included [and] our veterinarian. Because it's so senseless to have them so brutally shot like that."

McGuire said that the Wetland and Wildlife Care Center received the first dead waterfowl from TeWinkle Park on April 18, a day after easter. Over the rest of April, the center discovered seven ducks and one goose, four of which were brought in Friday, had been shot with a pellet or projectile. Police confirmed that the first incident involved a pellet gun.

Another duck was brought to the center on Wednesday afternoon, however, it was not immediately known if it had been shot.

While McGuire said some had survived the initial shooting she does not believe that they can be saved.

"It's such a beautiful and peaceful place here; I just can't believe someone would do that," said Costa Mesa resident Stephanie Gamber.

The director of the wildlife center is concerned for other animals such as residents' dogs and horses at the equestrian center, which is across the street at the Orange County Fairgrounds.