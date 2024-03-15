Police searching for man who groped woman from behind in Santa Monica

Police searching for man who sexually assaulted woman in Santa Monica

Police are asking for public help identifying and locating a man who is believed to have sexually assaulted a woman in Santa Monica in early March.

An image of the suspect from surveillance footage as he left the area where he allegedly assaulted the woman on March 1. Santa Monica Police Department

It happened back on March 1 at around 8:15 p.m., when a woman waiting for a ride was approached by the man in the 1700 block of Ocean Park Boulevard, according to Santa Monica Police Department officials.

They say that the man pulled his pants down and made a lewd statement towards the woman. When she attempted to leave the area, he grabbed her from behind and groped her before she was able escape and run from the suspect, police said.

Surveillance cameras captured footage of the suspect leaving the area after he allegedly assaulted the woman. They've released images of him in hopes that someone can help them with identification.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact detectives at Ismael.Tavera@santamonica.gov or Ryan.Gradle@santamonica.gov. They can also call (310) 458-8427.