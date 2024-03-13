Authorities searching for man who assaulted woman on Los Angeles Trade-Technical College campus

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a nursing student on the Los Angeles Trade-Technical College campus early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. at the campus, which is located on W. Washington Boulevard in South Los Angeles, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

They say that the victim was walking along a pathway when an unidentified suspect, who they say appeared to be homeless, lunged towards her and aggressively walking towards her with his right hand raised as if he was going to hit her.

As the woman backed away, she fell, at which point the suspect ran from the area.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated as a precaution. Her injuries are not considered to be serious.

LASD investigators say that they have video of the attack, and a frame-by-frame review shows that the woman was never actually struck by the suspect with his fist. He did however make contact with his left hand before she fell.

No arrests have yet been made.

As a precaution, patrols on the LATTC campus will be increased on Thursday.

Investigators described the suspect as a man in his 30s wearing dark clothing with a backpack.