Police searching for man who allegedly masturbated in front of children at library in Orange County

Orange County police are searching for a man accused of indecent exposure at a public library while children were present.

An employee at Newhope Branch Library in Santa Ana told investigators that they witnessed the man lying down in front of the library as he masturbated near children, according to a statement from the Santa Ana Police Department.

The suspect left the area after they were confronted by the employee, who then called police.

Bulletin released by police searching for the suspect. Santa Ana Police Department

Investigators describe the suspect as a transient male between the ages of 35 and 40 who stands around 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a beige jacket, a dark-colored shirt and tan pants.

They've released images of the suspect in hopes that somebody will be able to identify him.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact detectives at (714) 245-8363.