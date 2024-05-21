Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Sylmar

Police are seeking public help in locating a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Sylmar in early May.

It happened at around 9 p.m. on May 8 near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Terra Bella Street, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

An image of the truck involved in the deadly hit-and-run in Sylmar on May 8. Los Angeles Police Department

Officers say that a large, silver pickup truck traveling "unsafe" speeds hit an unidentified pedestrian before fleeing northbound on Foothill Boulevard towards Van Nuys Boulevard, the statement said.

The pedestrian, only identified as a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene by responding Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

As usual with deadly hit-and-run incidents in Los Angeles, city officials are offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect involved.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LAPD investigators at (818) 644-8036.