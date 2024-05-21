Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Sylmar

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Police are seeking public help in locating a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Sylmar in early May. 

It happened at around 9 p.m. on May 8 near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Terra Bella Street, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

screenshot-2024-05-21-at-10-41-44-pm.png
An image of the truck involved in the deadly hit-and-run in Sylmar on May 8.  Los Angeles Police Department

Officers say that a large, silver pickup truck traveling "unsafe" speeds hit an unidentified pedestrian before fleeing northbound on Foothill Boulevard towards Van Nuys Boulevard, the statement said. 

The pedestrian, only identified as a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene by responding Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. 

As usual with deadly hit-and-run incidents in Los Angeles, city officials are offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect involved. 

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LAPD investigators at (818) 644-8036. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on May 21, 2024 / 10:42 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.