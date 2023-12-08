Police searching for gunman who fatally shot 32-year-old man in Vermont Knolls

Police are seeking public assistance in locating a gunman who fatally shot a 32-year-old man in Vermont Knolls over the weekend.

The shooting happened on Sunday, Dec. 3 at around 11 p.m., when officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of S. Hoover Street, according toa. statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

They arrived to find a man, now identified as 32-year-old Marquette Deon Scott Jr., suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, only described as a male, was taken to a nearby hospital on treatment. He is said to be in stable condition, police noted.

As their investigation continues, detectives are searching for any information on a shooter in the incident. Anyone who has additional details is asked to contact LAPD's South Bureau Homicide Division at (323) 786-5100.