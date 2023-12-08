Watch CBS News
Police searching for gunman who fatally shot 32-year-old man in Vermont Knolls

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police are seeking public assistance in locating a gunman who fatally shot a 32-year-old man in Vermont Knolls over the weekend. 

The shooting happened on Sunday, Dec. 3 at around 11 p.m., when officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of S. Hoover Street, according toa. statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

They arrived to find a man, now identified as 32-year-old Marquette Deon Scott Jr., suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A second victim, only described as a male, was taken to a nearby hospital on treatment. He is said to be in stable condition, police noted. 

As their investigation continues, detectives are searching for any information on a shooter in the incident. Anyone who has additional details is asked to contact LAPD's South Bureau Homicide Division at (323) 786-5100.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 6:53 PM PST

