Police searching for driver who struck and killed pedestrian in West LA

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in West Los Angeles late Tuesday evening. 

The crash happened at around 11 p.m. near Beloit Avenue and Missouri Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department detectives. 

The victim, an unidentified man, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said. 

Investigators say that a dark-colored car traveling northbound on Beloit Avenue struck the pedestrian, who was walking in the street and headed in the same direction. 

They say that the driver, who failed to stop and render aid to the victim, instead made a u-turn to flee the area southbound on Beloit Avenue. 

There was no further information provided. 

Anyone with more information is urged to contact investigators at (213) 473-0234.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 2:46 PM PST

