Police searching for Dodge Challenger connected to fatal hit-and-run in Inglewood

Police are searching for the driver of a Dodge Challenger wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Inglewood on Friday.

Still taken from surveillance footage near the spot of the crash in Inglewood. Inglewood Police Department

The crash happened at around 5:10 a.m., near Century Boulevard and Maple Avenue, according to Inglewood Police Department.

Arriving officers found a 28-year-old woman at the scene, suffering from serious injuries after being hit by the unknown driver. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Thus far, the victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators believe that the involved vehicle was a grey Dodge Challenger with tinted windows, that is now believed to have considerable front end damage following the collision.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact investigators at (310) 412-5134.