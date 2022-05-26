Police searching for 85-year-old Edith Nell Birden missing from Long Beach

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 26 AM Edition)

Police Thursday sought the public's help to locate an 85-year-old woman who went missing from the Long Beach area.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, Edith Nell Birden was last seen on Wednesday around 1 a.m. near the 3000 block of Adriatic Avenue.

Police said she left on foot and her destination was unknown.

"Birden suffers from medical conditions and may easily become disoriented," police said.

Birden is described as a Black woman who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 144 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a black stocking cap, a white sweater, black-and-white leopard-print pants and white oversized shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call the Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246; police dispatch at 562-435-6711; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.