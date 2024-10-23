Watch CBS News
Police search for Wilmington attempted kidnapping suspect

By Julie Sharp

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are hoping to identify and find a man who allegedly molested an 11-year-old girl and attempted to kidnap her as she was walking midday on a Wilmington street.

Monday around 3:15 p.m., police say the girl was walking near M Street and Gulf Avenue when a man between 20 and 30 years old came up from behind her, molested her and tried to carry her off.

Nearby residents saw what was going on and intervened, causing the man to drive off. The man is said to be about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing around 240 pounds and driving a gray Nissan Kicks with a spare wheel mounted on the rear passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Harbor Area detectives at (310) 726-7900.

wilmington-kidnapping-suspect.jpg
Police are searching for a man between 20 and 30 years old, driving a gray Nissan Kicks with a spare wheel mounted on the rear passenger side and last seen in Wilmington. LAPD
