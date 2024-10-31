Watch CBS News
Police search for robbery pursuit suspect in Los Angeles building after violent crash

By Julie Sharp

Robbery pursuit suspect crashes into another vehicle at a South Los Angeles intersection, flees on f 05:39

Los Angeles police officers are searching for a pursuit suspect in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles after the suspect crashed into another vehicle in an intersection and ran off into the neighborhood.

Officers pursued the silver Lexus through South Los Angeles streets Thursday afternoon, as the driver dangerously raced around traffic and at times drove on the wrong side of the road.

At the intersection of James M. Wood Boulevard and S. Alvarado Street, the suspect driver blew a red light and crashed into a white sedan.

After the violent T-Bone crash, the suspect driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the neighborhood. Police officers have surrounded a building at W. Eighth Street and Westlake Avenue, searching for the suspect who ran inside. 

Julie Sharp

