Police search for hit-and-run driver that fatally struck bicyclist in South LA

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a bicyclist in South Los Angeles in early July. 

The crash happened at around 10:10 p.m. on July 1, when investigators say a speeding Tesla Model X was traveling east on 67th Street from Flower Street when they crashed into a bicyclist who was heading int he same direction, according to a release from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

screenshot-2025-07-14-at-11-28-08-pm.png
A photo of the Tesla involved in the crash.  Los Angeles Police Department

Instead of stopping, the driver continued driving east towards Broadway. 

The bicyclist, only identified as a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead after he was taken to a nearby hospital. 

As their investigation continues, LAPD detectives have released a photo of the Tesla involved in the collision.

As with all deadly hit-and-run crashes in Los Angeles, a standing reward of up to $50,000 is offered for anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction on the suspect.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact detectives at (213) 677-9791.

