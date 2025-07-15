Police search for hit-and-run driver that fatally struck bicyclist in South LA

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a bicyclist in South Los Angeles in early July.

The crash happened at around 10:10 p.m. on July 1, when investigators say a speeding Tesla Model X was traveling east on 67th Street from Flower Street when they crashed into a bicyclist who was heading int he same direction, according to a release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

A photo of the Tesla involved in the crash. Los Angeles Police Department

Instead of stopping, the driver continued driving east towards Broadway.

The bicyclist, only identified as a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead after he was taken to a nearby hospital.

As their investigation continues, LAPD detectives have released a photo of the Tesla involved in the collision.

As with all deadly hit-and-run crashes in Los Angeles, a standing reward of up to $50,000 is offered for anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction on the suspect.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact detectives at (213) 677-9791.