Police search for downtown LA shooting suspect

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a suspect who shot a man downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The shooting happened near LA Live at the intersection of South Figueroa Street and West Olympic Boulevard.

Authorities arrived on the scene around 4 a.m. where they found man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and is condition is unknown at this time.

Police said it is unclear what lead to the shooting and no description of the suspect was given.

The investigation is ongoing as LAPD search for the suspect they believe is still in the area.