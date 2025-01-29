Authorities respond to South Los Angeles school after report of possible bomb threat
Law enforcement officials responded to a school in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning after receiving a report of a possible bomb threat at the campus, authorities said.
An unknown person called authorities reporting there was a bomb at Stella High Charter Academy at 8:21 a.m., and from there, deputies began working to clear out the campus, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Nearly two hours later, around 10 a.m., students at the school — located at 1600 W. Imperial Hwy. — were standing on an outdoor athletic field as several patrol cars remained at the scene and a sheriff's department helicopter flew overhead, as seen in aerial footage.
No other details have been released as the investigation continues.
Check back for updates to this developing story.