Police respond to reports of armed man on train tracks in Hawthorne
Authorities on Friday responded to reports of a man armed with a gun on the train tracks in Hawthorne.
Hawthorne Police Department officers were dispatched to the tracks near Aviation Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue after learning of the allegedly armed suspect.
A number of officers could be seen with guns drawn on the tracks. They utilized a drone and K-9 unit in the search for the suspect.
Police detained a man at around 5 p.m.
Service for the Metro C Line was impacted while the search continued.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.