Police respond to reports of armed man on train tracks in Hawthorne

Authorities on Friday responded to reports of a man armed with a gun on the train tracks in Hawthorne.

CBSLA

Hawthorne Police Department officers were dispatched to the tracks near Aviation Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue after learning of the allegedly armed suspect.

A number of officers could be seen with guns drawn on the tracks. They utilized a drone and K-9 unit in the search for the suspect.

Police detained a man at around 5 p.m.

Service for the Metro C Line was impacted while the search continued.