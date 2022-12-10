Watch CBS News
Local News

Police respond to reports of armed man on train tracks in Hawthorne

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 9 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 9 AM Edition) 01:38

Authorities on Friday responded to reports of a man armed with a gun on the train tracks in Hawthorne. 

screen-shot-2022-12-09-at-5-00-07-pm.png
CBSLA

Hawthorne Police Department officers were dispatched to the tracks near Aviation Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue after learning of the allegedly armed suspect. 

A number of officers could be seen with guns drawn on the tracks. They utilized a drone and K-9 unit in the search for the suspect. 

Police detained a man at around 5 p.m.

Service for the Metro C Line was impacted while the search continued.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 4:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.