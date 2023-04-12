Police respond to a person barricaded in a Venice business, closing a portion of the boardwalk
Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, police closed a portion of the Venice boardwalk as a person has reportedly barricaded themselves inside a business in the 1100 block of Ocean Front Walk.
The Los Angeles Police Department reported that so far, it is believed that there are no hostages, but it is not known if the person has any weapons.
No further information is available at this time.
