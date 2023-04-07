Police release video of NoHo fatal hit-and-run vehicle in hopes to locate the driver

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in North Hollywood Thursday evening.

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect and released video Saturday of the suspect pulling into a nearby parking lot after fleeing the scene.

LAPD seeks public help to identify the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run. The driver is seen in the video pulling into a nearby parking lot after fleeing the scene. Anyone with info on the vehicle or driver is urged to contact detectives.



Info: https://t.co/N9EIul9GCs pic.twitter.com/QOpxn6chN0 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 8, 2023

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m., when a woman was hit by the unidentified driver of a truck at the intersection of Keswick Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say that the suspect was reportedly driving southbound on Laurel Canyon Blvd. when they ran the red light at the intersection, hitting the victim as she used the crosswalk to cross the street.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The truck, an older model Nissan or Toyota, is two-tone blue with damage to the front left corner.

Detectives believe that she was crossing the street to her home after doing laundry when she was struck. Clothing and linens could be strewn about the street where the collision occurred, including what appeared to be a laundry cart.

Family members arrived at the scene after learning the news.

On Friday, LAPD released security camera footage of the truck pulling into a parking lot.