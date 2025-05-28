Police release video of hit-and-run crash in downtown Los Angeles as search for suspect continues

Police have released new video of a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist with severe injuries in downtown Los Angeles in March.

They were dispatched to the intersection of Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Bunker Hill Avenue at around 8 p.m. after learning of the crash on March 23, according to a release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators learned that the driver of a Jeep Gladiator truck was traveling eastbound on Cesar E. Chavez and began to make a left turn onto Bunker Hill when they struck the motorcycle, which was heading westbound.

Video of the crash, which can be viewed on the LAPD YouTube channel, shows the moment of impact, which caused the victim to fly off their motorcycle onto the hood of the truck before ending up in the street.

The Jeep can then be seen heading in reverse before driving from the scene heading westbound on Cesar E. Chavez. Some onlookers held their arms out towards the driver but they still did not stop.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was taken to a hospital for what police called severe injuries.

Anyone who knows more about the incident is asked to contact LAPD investigators at (213) 833-3713.