Police pursuit: Officers chase stolen vehicle in Echo Park area

Los Angeles police officers were in pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle in the Echo Park area.

At about 9:49 a.m. the Tesla ran over a spike strip on a one-way street. The driver proceeded to a nearby store parking lot at Alvarado Street and Glendale Boulevard in Silver Lake, and parked. Police officers pulled up behind with guns drawn.

The vehicle appeared to be a dark-colored Tesla sedan.

The pursuit began around 9:35 a.m.

The driver got out of the car and leaned against the doorway a few times and talked to at least one officer, but did not immediately surrender.

The suspect sat on a curb behind the vehicle and lit a cigarette. Just after 10 a.m., about eight officers pounced on the suspect to subdue and arrest him.