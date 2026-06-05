Police in pursuit of carjacking suspect through Los Angeles

Police officers are in pursuit of a carjacking suspect in a white pickup truck through the downtown and East Los Angeles area.

The chase began in Fontana, moved to East Los Angeles, to the northbound 101 Freeway, then to downtown Los Angeles. As the driver encountered freeway traffic, he exited at N. Alamenda Street, and is continuing through the downtown and East LA area.

California Highway Patrol officers are assisting in the pursuit, trailing behind the pickup truck as the driver weaves through traffic, driving the wrong way at times, and reaching speeds of 50 mph on surface streets.

At E. 6th and S. Alameda streets, the driver slowed to a stop, seemingly ending the chase, but then continued driving erratically through downtown LA.

Police executed a PIT maneuver, almost pinning the driver at E. 8th Street and S. Boyle Ave., but the driver was able to get away, moving at slow speeds onto the south 5 Freeway, then onto the 710 south.

Police execute a PIT maneuver CBS LA