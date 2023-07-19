Police pursue a stolen van at high speeds: Driver steals a second car and continues pursuit

Police are following a stolen white van on the move since 8 a.m., beginning in Ventura County.

The pursuit continued into the afternoon at the 118 Freeway traveling at high speeds near Pacoima

The van exited the freeway at Reseda Boulevard, moving to the Porter Ranch area and continues to drive at high speeds and dangerously.

It appears to be hiding from the helicopters in the Northridge area as it sheltered under canopies at a gas station at Nordhoff Street.

The van continued onto Nordhoff Street at high speeds.

A spike strip was thrown on the road by police at Devonshire and Melvin Avenue.

After the van's tires were blown from a spike strip, the suspect jumped into another car at a gas station, and continued the pursuit in the second vehicle. kcal

After the van's tires were blown from a spike strip, the suspect jumped out of the van, ditched it and ran into a Chevron gas station at Tampa Avenue and Rinaldi Street.

He jumped into another car, a white BMW sedan and continued the pursuit at high speeds.

The pursuit continues in Canoga Park on Irwin Street, driving dangerously and speeding at 80 mph.

The driver pulled into a second gas station for a minute at Shoup Avenue and Clarendon Street, possibly running low on gas.

The driver then continued driving the white BMW out of the gas station.

Around 1:50 p.m., the suspect entered a third gas station at Ventura Boulevard. and Del Valle Street in Woodland Hills and stole a white van, making that the third vehicle in this pursuit driven by one suspect.