Police offering $10,000 reward to find killer of 19-year-old college student

Police are offering $10,000 for any information leading to the person who killed a 19-year-old at a warehouse party last year.

Hilda Reyes and Sergio Ramirez's son Christian was killed at a warehouse party last September in Pomona. Ramirez said his son was in the city to buy a car and stopped at the party after seeing a flyer for it on social media.

Police believe more than 150 people between the age of 17 and 19 years old were at the warehouse when someone opened fire. Apart from Christian, five other people were wounded. Four months later, police are still searching for the person who killed Ramirez's son.

They hope the $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction will help officers find the killer.

"Nobody knows what could happened with the people, that is why we want to catch the guy," Ramirez said. "We need the help. We need help from the people.

Christian would have been 20 years old last month. He was born on Christmas.

Detectives believe there may be more than one suspect. Anyone with information but wants to stay anonymous is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or submit a tip to their website.

Tips can also be submitted to officers at (909) 620-2155.