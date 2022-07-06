Police: Man seen staring at sleeping residents in San Bernardino break-in linked to rape

Police say a man arrested after surveillance video captured him staring at the sleeping residents of a home he broke into has been linked to a rape in San Bernardino.

Anthony Andrew Cifuentes, 31, has been charged with rape, assault with intent to commit rape, and two counts of burglary, according to police.

Cifuentes was arrested in April on suspicion of breaking into a home, where police say he was captured on surveillance video, unnervingly standing over the residents and staring at them as they slept. Investigators released video of the break-in because they said they believed he may have committed similar crimes before.

Do you recall this post from April 27th? Thanks to the outstanding work by our detectives, the @sbcountysheriff crime lab, and the @sbcountyda , Anthony Andrew Cifuentes has been identified and charged with rape, assault with attempt to commit rape, and burglary… pic.twitter.com/EerAGXoLxw — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) July 5, 2022

Since then, detectives say they have obtained DNA evidence linking him to a rape that happened in San Bernardino on Feb. 15. In that incident, an intruder broke into the home by forcing open a kitchen window, then sexually assaulted the resident as she slept in her bed.

A search warrant for Cifuentes' home was executed at his home, where investigators found evidence linking him to the February burglary and sexual assault, police said.

Cifuentes is being held on $500,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on July 25. If convicted as charged, he faces a sentence of life in prison.

Investigators say they believe Cifuentes may still have more victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information can contact Detective W. Porch at (909) 384-5640 or via email at porch_wi@sbcity.org, or Detective J. Stack at (909) 384-5647 or via email at stack_ja@sbcity.org.