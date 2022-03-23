Watch CBS News

Police: Man beating dog at Fairfax District apartment shot at 2 people who tried to intervene

By Darleene Powells

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police need help to find a man who shot at two passersby who tried to intervene as he beat a dog in the Fairfax District area.

The shooting happened Monday at about 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North La Brea Avenue, according to the LAPD. Two people told police they were walking past an apartment complex when they saw a man on an apartment balcony beating a dog.

When they yelled at him to let the dog go, the man argued back then pulled out a gun and shot at them. One of the passersby was struck by the gunfire and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The gunman was seen running away from the scene by other witnesses, police said. Officers set up a perimeter and searched for him, but were unable to find him.

The gunman was described as a 6-foot-2, 140-pound Black man about 21 years old. He is not believed to live at the apartment complex, but may be a boyfriend of one of the residents.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Wilshire Major Assault Crimes Detective A. Iniguez or Wilshire Division Lt. Gonzalez at (213) 922-8205.

First published on March 23, 2022 / 11:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

