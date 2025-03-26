Police investigating "suspicious death" in Pasadena after body found outside crashed car

Police are investigating what they referred to as a "suspicious death" in Pasadena late Wednesday after a person was found dead outside of a crashed car.

They were called to the 700 block of Rio Grande Street after learning of the incident, according to the Pasadena Police Department. It was there that a car appeared to have crashed onto the sidewalk outside of a home, which was visible with SkyCal overhead.

The victim, who had not been identified, was found outside of the car, a white sedan with the driver side and passenger side doors ajar.

Investigators were unable to provide information on the nature of the person's death.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.