Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating "suspicious death" in Pasadena after body found outside crashed car

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Dead body discovered outside crashed car in Pasadena neighborhood
Dead body discovered outside crashed car in Pasadena neighborhood 00:57

Police are investigating what they referred to as a "suspicious death" in Pasadena late Wednesday after a person was found dead outside of a crashed car. 

They were called to the 700 block of Rio Grande Street after learning of the incident, according to the Pasadena Police Department. It was there that a car appeared to have crashed onto the sidewalk outside of a home, which was visible with SkyCal overhead. 

The victim, who had not been identified, was found outside of the car, a white sedan with the driver side and passenger side doors ajar. 

Investigators were unable to provide information on the nature of the person's death. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.