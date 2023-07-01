Police investigating "suspicious death" after man found dead in front of Pomona home

Detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in front of a home in Pomona today.

Police received a call at about 5:45 a.m. of a man down in front of a home on Towne Avenue, south of San Bernardino Avenue, the Pomona Police Department reported.

Arriving paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Police urged anyone with information about the death to call them at (909) 620-2085.