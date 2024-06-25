Police investigating spike in truck tailgate thefts in Orange County

Police are investigating a bizarre string of thefts targeting truck tailgates in Orange County, particularly those belonging to one extremely popular brand.

Because of this, Costa Mesa Police Department officers have started to look into the rash of crime that has impacted as many as 20 victims, most of which are Toyota Tacoma owners.

One of those victims is Jesus Angeles, who is still driving his Tacoma without a tailgate as he waits for money to replace his stolen one, which could cost close to $4,000.

"You have to buy like part by part," Angeles said. "It's more expensive. And then paint it."

Investigators were able to obtain blurry video of two suspects as they stole Angeles' tailgate, holding it under their arm like a surfboard as they loaded it into their black Honda.

The security footage shows the moments leading up to the theft on West Wilson Street back in May, when the man and woman backed into Angeles' driveway with their trunk already open.

They were able to detach the tailgate, stash it in their car and flee in just about 60 seconds.

"That's it," Angeles said. "Only see the guy open his back door and cross the street, run to my truck, take it and go back to his car and left."

There have been at least two other tailgates stolen in the area, near Maple Avenue, and as such truck owners are starting to park their cars either in their garage or at least on their driveway.