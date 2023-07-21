Watch CBS News
Police investigating shooting outside downtown LA liquor store

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

One person was wounded in a shooting outside of a liquor store in downtown Los Angeles and police are still searching for a suspect. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to South Hill Street and West Adams Boulevard at around 5 p.m. after learning of shots fired in the area. 

Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound near a liquor store in the area. They were taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. 

Investigators are working to determine if a possible suspect is barricaded inside of an apartment complex near the scene of the shooting, believing that the shots may have come from a higher angle. 

There was no further information provided. 

