Police investigating shooting outside downtown LA liquor store

One person was wounded in a shooting outside of a liquor store in downtown Los Angeles and police are still searching for a suspect.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to South Hill Street and West Adams Boulevard at around 5 p.m. after learning of shots fired in the area.

Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound near a liquor store in the area. They were taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators are working to determine if a possible suspect is barricaded inside of an apartment complex near the scene of the shooting, believing that the shots may have come from a higher angle.

There was no further information provided.