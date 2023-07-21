Police investigating shooting outside downtown LA liquor store
One person was wounded in a shooting outside of a liquor store in downtown Los Angeles and police are still searching for a suspect.
According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to South Hill Street and West Adams Boulevard at around 5 p.m. after learning of shots fired in the area.
Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound near a liquor store in the area. They were taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
Investigators are working to determine if a possible suspect is barricaded inside of an apartment complex near the scene of the shooting, believing that the shots may have come from a higher angle.
There was no further information provided.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.