Police investigating shooting in South Los Angeles; suspect arrested

One person was wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles on Thursday evening. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting, near 27th Street and Hill Street, at around 8:10 p.m. after learning of shots fired in the area. 

Information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain sparse, but officers say that one person was shot. 

They did not provide a status on the victim. 

Police did take one person into custody and recovered the weapon used in the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on June 29, 2023 / 8:46 PM

