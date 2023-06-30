Police investigating shooting in South Los Angeles; suspect arrested

One person was wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles on Thursday evening.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting, near 27th Street and Hill Street, at around 8:10 p.m. after learning of shots fired in the area.

Information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain sparse, but officers say that one person was shot.

They did not provide a status on the victim.

Police did take one person into custody and recovered the weapon used in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.