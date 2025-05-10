Police investigating possible child-luring attempt in Palos Verdes Estates

Police are investigating reports of a possible child-luring attempt in the Palos Verdes Estates area on Friday.

They say that it happened at around 3:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Via Pacheco, where a 10-year-old boy was walking home from Lunada Bay Elementary School, according to a release from Palos Verdes police.

"He was approached by a female driver who offered him a ride twice and stated she would text his mother," the release said.

The boy told police that she was the only person he could see inside of the car.

He refused her requests, at which time a good Samaritan walking his dog through the area intervened. He asked the boy if he knew the woman.

"The child told the good Samaritan that he did not," police said. "The unidentified good Samaritan told the child to go home as he talked to the driver."

Police said that the boy made it home safely and reported the incident to his parents, who then contacted them.

Arriving officers could not find the suspect or the good Samaritan. They continue to search for both as their investigation remains ongoing.

The suspect is described as a woman between 30 and 50 years old with a medium build and brown hair. They believe she was driving a newer-model SUV similar to a Kia EV9.

The good Samaritan is descbried as a man in his 70s who was wearing a baseball hat and black sunglasses. He was walking a dog similar to a white Labrador retriever.

Police alerted the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District of the incident.

"We take the safety of our children seriously and urge parents to remain vigilant, talk with their children about safety, and report any suspicious activity," police said in a statement. "We also ask that if you see something, say something. The PVEPD continues to investigate the incident. Let's work together to keep our community safe."

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact detectives at (310) 378-4211.