Police investigating fatal shooting in Koreatown
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Koreatown late last week.
According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were first dispatched to an area near Vermont Avenue and Sixth Street at around 7 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
He was identified on Sunday as 64-year-old Gregory Hall.
Investigators say that the suspect, thus far only described as a male, ran from the area after the shooting.
There was no information available on a motive in the shooting.
Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (213) 382-9470.
