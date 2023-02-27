Watch CBS News
Police investigating fatal shooting in Koreatown

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Koreatown late last week. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were first dispatched to an area near Vermont Avenue and Sixth Street at around 7 p.m. 

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. 

He was identified on Sunday as 64-year-old Gregory Hall. 

Investigators say that the suspect, thus far only described as a male, ran from the area after the shooting. 

There was no information available on a motive in the shooting. 

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (213) 382-9470.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 7:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

