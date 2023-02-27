Police investigating fatal shooting in Koreatown

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Koreatown late last week.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were first dispatched to an area near Vermont Avenue and Sixth Street at around 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

He was identified on Sunday as 64-year-old Gregory Hall.

Investigators say that the suspect, thus far only described as a male, ran from the area after the shooting.

There was no information available on a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (213) 382-9470.