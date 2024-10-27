Police investigating deadly stabbing in Hollywood

One person is dead after a stabbing in Hollywood on Sunday.

It was reported at around 5 p.m. in the 7100 block of Hawthorne Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived to the scene, which appeared to be an apartment complex with SkyCal overhead, and found one person dead at the scene.

They have not yet been identified.

Investigators say that the suspect, only described as a man who is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 200 pounds, was seeing fleeing northbound.

They're working to determine a motive.

No further information was provided.