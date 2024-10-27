Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating deadly stabbing in Hollywood

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police investigating deadly stabbing in Hollywood
Police investigating deadly stabbing in Hollywood 00:19

One person is dead after a stabbing in Hollywood on Sunday. 

It was reported at around 5 p.m. in the 7100 block of Hawthorne Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers arrived to the scene, which appeared to be an apartment complex with SkyCal overhead, and found one person dead at the scene. 

They have not yet been identified. 

Investigators say that the suspect, only described as a man who is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 200 pounds, was seeing fleeing northbound. 

They're working to determine a motive.

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.