Police investigating after pedestrian killed in Pacoima

Police were investigating a deadly crash in Pacoima Friday.

It happened around 5:42 a.m. in the 11100 block of Bradley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers said a grey sedan hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believed at first the accident might have been a hit-and-run but they clarified that there have not been any arrests and the driver stayed at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)