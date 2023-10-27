Watch CBS News
Police investigating after pedestrian killed in Pacoima

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Police were investigating a deadly crash in Pacoima Friday. 

It happened around 5:42 a.m. in the 11100 block of Bradley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers said a grey sedan hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Police believed at first the accident might have been a hit-and-run but they clarified that there have not been any arrests and the driver stayed at the scene. 

The identity of the victim has not been released. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

