Police investigating crash and possible shooting involving an unmarked police cruiser
Police are investigating a crash and a possible shooting that involved an unmarked police cruiser.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, crews responded at about 9:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting. They did not transport anyone to the hospital.
Bullet holes could be seen in the windshield of a pickup truck that was involved in the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.