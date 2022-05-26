Police investigating crash and possible shooting involving an unmarked police cruiser

Police investigating crash and possible shooting in South Gate

Police are investigating a crash and a possible shooting that involved an unmarked police cruiser.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, crews responded at about 9:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting. They did not transport anyone to the hospital.

Bullet holes could be seen in the windshield of a pickup truck that was involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.