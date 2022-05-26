Watch CBS News
Police investigating crash and possible shooting involving an unmarked police cruiser

By CBSLA Staff

Police are investigating a crash and a possible shooting that involved an unmarked police cruiser. 

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, crews responded at about 9:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting. They did not transport anyone to the hospital.

Bullet holes could be seen in the windshield of a pickup truck that was involved in the crash. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on May 25, 2022 / 10:43 PM

