Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at UC Irvine

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at UC Irvine.

"We are still gathering information about who the victims are and exactly what happened, but law enforcement has informed us that there is no ongoing danger to our community," said Chancellor Howard Gillman.

The UCI Police Department responded to the incident at about 3:52 p.m., however, the Irvine Police Department has taken over the investigation. According to the department, the two people who died were a male and a female who were related. Police said that the male was a former student at the university and that the female had no affiliation with the campus.

Investigators believe that the two people were on top of the "B Building" in the Social Science Plaza off of the 200 block of Pereira Drive. As of 10 p.m., police believe that the former student killed the woman before jumping off the building.

"At such a time, our primary thoughts are with the victims and their families," said Chancellor Howard Gillman. "But there are also members of the UCI community who have been contacted to assist with the investigation and to share their knowledge of what may have happened."