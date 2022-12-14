Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at UC Irvine

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 13 PM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 13 PM Edition) 03:06

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at UC Irvine. 

"We are still gathering information about who the victims are and exactly what happened, but law enforcement has informed us that there is no ongoing danger to our community," said Chancellor Howard Gillman. 

The UCI Police Department responded to the incident at about 3:52 p.m., however, the Irvine Police Department has taken over the investigation. According to the department, the two people who died were a male and a female who were related. Police said that the male was a former student at the university and that the female had no affiliation with the campus. 

Investigators believe that the two people were on top of the "B Building" in the Social Science Plaza off of the 200 block of Pereira  Drive. As of 10 p.m., police believe that the former student killed the woman before jumping off the building. 

"At such a time, our primary thoughts are with the victims and their families," said Chancellor Howard Gillman. "But there are also members of the UCI community who have been contacted to assist with the investigation and to share their knowledge of what may have happened."

First published on December 13, 2022 / 8:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.